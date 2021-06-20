Fernando Colunga could star in a new telenovela – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Fernando Colunga could already have his next leading role ready, this after resigning from the Telemundo series, Malverde, and is that according to several news portals the 55-year-old actor is contemplated to star in the telenovela Diario de un Gigoló.

The story, which so far has no release date, would narrate the life of an escort who, after living a life full of luxury, falls in love with a woman whom he hired to have an affair. However, her mother, who had already used the man’s services, will do everything to end the relationship.

It should be noted that so far the participation of Colunga has not been confirmed, however this project would replace his participation in the controversial series, which is supposed to mark the stellar return of Colunga, after 6 years away from the cameras.

And, let’s remember the last melodrama in which he appeared was Pasión y Poder, which was broadcast in 2015 on the Televisa signal, and it was until the series of the famous Mexican bandit was announced that he considered returning to television.

Supposedly it was due to personal problems that the soap opera heartthrob decided to cancel his participation, and in his place the singer and actor Pedro Fernández entered.