Fernando Colunga and the soap operas in which he has participated | Instagram

Actor Fernando Colunga has a long history in the world of acting and we will let you know in what TV soaps He has participated since its inception on Mexican television, as he is undoubtedly one of the most beloved actors.

Colunga had several jobs long before being an actor, he began to study civil Engineering, he had a hardware store, he was a car dealer, he worked as an administrative and bartender.

He always had the intention of being an actor, but this started until 1988 when worked as a double by Eduardo Yáñez in the soap opera Sweet Challenge in motorcycle scenes.

It may interest you: Real love, the vintage novel that managed to catch viewers

After that he decided continue acting and entered the Artistic Education Center (CEA) of Televisa in 1990.

His face managed to become popular in many places thanks to his participation in the Mexican version of the well-known children’s program Sesame Street, in addition to appearing in programs such as La cobraña, La hora totada and Todo de todo.

He had appearances in soap operas like Ashes and diamonds, Selfish mothers and María Mercedes.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Carla Estrada offered him a starring role in the soap opera Beyond the bridge with María Sorté in 1993.

After this soap opera, he had a special participation in the soap opera Marimar in 1994, with the character of Adrián Rosales and later he participated in the film Bésame en la boca with Paulina Rubio.

In 1995 Carla Estrada called him for the period soap opera Lark playing Lieutenant Raúl Gutiérrez, where he is paired with actress Verónica Merchant.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

That same year, Angelli Nesma gave him his first leading role alongside Thalía in the soap opera Maria from the neighborhood, with the character of Luis Fernando de la Vega and in 1997 he starred in Esmeralda along with Leticia Calderón.

Some time later he wanted to try his luck also in the theater with Unoriginal sin where he acted alongside Chantal Andere.

His next soap opera was in 1998 with The usurper as the protagonist along with the Venezuelan actress Gabriela Spanic.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

In 1999 he starred in the soap opera Never forget you, next to Edith González and in 2000 he participated in Christmas story and starred in the soap opera, Hug me very tight, together with Aracely Arámbula, Victoria Ruffo, César Évora and Nailea Norvind.

In 2003 he worked on the soap opera Real love, Produced by Carla Estrada, where she starred alongside Adela Noriega.

Then he went back to the theater in Death trap and after touring the work for several months, in 2005 he worked on the soap opera by Carla Estrada, Dawn.

You can also read: Edith González confessed to giving Fernando Colunga a tremendous bite

In 2007 he returned to star in a period soap opera, Passion, produced by Carla Estrada and in 2008 worked on the soap opera Tomorrow is Forever, produced by Nicandro Díaz.

In 2010 he was the protagonist of the soap opera I am your master produced by Nicandro Díaz and where he shared credits with Lucero and Gabriela Spanic.

In 2012, he starred Because love rules together with Blanca Soto and in 2015 she worked on the film Burglars and was antagonist of the soap opera Passion and power.