Bayer Leverkusen have spent a week focused on rejoining the Bundesliga next Monday, at Werder Bremen’s field. Isolated in an environment of maximum asepsis to avoid contagions in the era of the new coronavirus pandemic, the team and all its support personnel live in seclusion while awaiting the trip. At the head of the expedition, the president of the club, the Spaniard Fernando Carro de Prada, (Barcelona, ​​1965), assures that the hermeticism is so great that not even he has enough coverage to get on the phone. He prefers to address the questions in writing. It only omits one question, considering that it is beyond its competence: Whose legal responsibility is there in the event that an infection during competition has serious consequences for an employee?

Question. Why have you decided to quarantine? Do managers also have to join, according to protocol?

Answer. No, in my case it was not an obligation. It was not an easy decision either, since I also have a great responsibility in the whole of Bayer. But at this stage I consider it very important to be close to the team and the technicians and convey the message that they are not the only ones who have to undergo these strict measures.

P. How many tests have Bayer’s players passed and how many have employees and managers passed?

R. The players have undergone four tests. All test runs have been negative so far. The protocol provides for one more test, the day before the game against Werder. This guarantees almost 100% that only uninfected players will be allowed to play. Going forward, they will continue passing two tests a week, regardless of whether there is one or two games. The managers and employees who are in contact with the team follow the same test pattern as the players.

P. Soccer is a game of association, collaboration, complicity. How do you live in a concentration in which social distancing has been imposed?

R. The truth is that you have to get used to it, but not only the players. In this situation, everyone has to adapt. We try to make the best of this, maintain team spirit, create cohesion.

P. German health authorities have watched that the training of many teams avoid breaking social distances. Salomon Kalou was removed from the team for shaking hands with two companions. Is it possible to prepare a team to play top level soccer under these conditions, considering that this game by its nature requires physical contact? Do you expect a competition lowered in intensity, emotion and good game, or do you expect a good show?

R. What the Hertha Berlin player did [Kalou] It is unacceptable. As for the consequences of special circumstances in games, I wouldn’t dare venture a forecast. There will undoubtedly be differences from those we were used to and not just due to the lack of spectators.

P. You have lived with the soccer players and the Bayer technicians for two years. Are you motivated by the challenge or concerned about the unknown?

R. We do our best to be available to players 24 hours a day. In fact, Rudi Völler [director deportivo] And I am in concentration to convey that message. The coaching staff and the medical department are doing an excellent job. We have had enough meetings with the players to explain the conditions in which we will play, the sanitary measures to adopt and to resolve any doubts they may have.

Footballers are excited about playing again. In the end, they are athletes, they want to jump onto the pitch and I think everyone feels that in the coming months they have something to gain.

P. Players are a competitive but conservative guild: They have been raised since childhood in the quarry quarry regime, where they are usually taught to obey disciplinary rules rather than to think for themselves. What part of the footballer’s nature prevails in this crisis? The competitive nature that pushes them to excel or the conservative nature that slows them down before a completely new order of things?

R. I can only speak on behalf of our team and I can only repeat that my impression is that they accept and manage the extraordinary situation we are experiencing in a very professional manner. The players are satisfied to be able to return to their work and accept the restrictions, but above all, I would highlight their competitive nature. They are excited to play the Bundesliga again. In the end, they are athletes, they want to jump onto the pitch and I think everyone feels that in the coming months they have something to gain. This mentality drives them.

P. There are scientists, across Europe, including within the DFL, who point out that football can become the forefront of the fight against Covid-19. Because, somehow, the return to competition is presented as a large laboratory in which situations that cannot be measured in the rest of society will be measured, with the security and control that the testing infrastructure allows, mainly in Germany. Does this feeling of scientific / social mission exist between clubs and players? Do you think football can be of scientific use in the fight against Covid-19?

R. It’s something I don’t think about much right now. At this time we are focused on the application of the detailed protocol and compliance with all measures, we do not look so long term. But surely if others can ultimately benefit from our pioneering role, we would be delighted.

P. Do you think that Germany was determined to launch professional football to send a message to the world?

R. I think we should not exaggerate and it is also very important to be honest: Germany and, ultimately, the Bundesliga, benefit from one of the best health systems in the world and a policy that, despite social reserves, has deposited the necessary confidence in the concept of health and hygiene developed by the DFL [Liga de Fútbol Profesional]. Another reason we play the remainder of the season is to survive economically as a national competition. If in the end the conclusion is that we have succeeded, despite the adverse circumstances, and that we have finished the league in an orderly manner, then it would already seem like a good message.

P. Do you think that Italy, England and Spain are prepared to do what Germany does with the Bundesliga?

R. I don’t want to judge other leagues. The framework conditions are different everywhere and only those responsible for each place can make a global assessment and base their decisions on it.

P. Do you know any soccer player who refuses to participate for health reasons? What does the Bundesliga, or Bayer, foresee in these cases?

R. I personally don’t know of any player who refuses to play or has considered doing so. But it seems natural to me that we offer advice and help to any player who is afraid. Either way, if it did occur, these decisions would be made on a case-by-case basis. Obviously, we would not force anyone to play. That would be impossible and, furthermore, it would not make sense.

P. What does the protocol indicate if they appear positive during the competition? Should the entire squad be quarantined, as the Dresden Dynamo did by threatening to stop the entire competition, or should there be spot isolations? Don’t you think this is the weak point of this whole model?

R. No one has said that this model is perfect. Given the circumstances that is even impossible. This concept, elaborated with a lot of work and with scientific expertise, was a proposal to politicians, who finally considered it viable. However, the decision whether or not to quarantine rests solely with the local health authorities. We must accept his judgment, although everyone is aware that group quarantine in individual positive cases would alter the calendar. We must do everything possible to prevent infections. The rest no longer depends only on us. But I want to make the conclusion clear: stopping the season is not an option, if necessary we will play beyond June, and I think others will do the same.