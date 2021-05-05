Fernando Carrillo reveals: ‘First time in my life that I am faithful’

With a baby at home and totally in love, Fernando Carrillo recently commented to various media outlets how full he felt. He even revealed that for the first time in his life he is faithful to a person one hundred percent.

“The truth is that living as a couple, in a home full of love, the first time in my life that I am faithful, that I am loyal to a love, to a partner, to a relationship. I feel that God continues to reward me because I am behaving as he would like, “he told media such as Despierta América upon his arrival in Mexico City.

These statements cause a stir, because let’s remember that from 1990 to 1994, the actor was married to actress Catherine Fulop.