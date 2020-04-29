From his love nest in Tulum, which he shares with his girlfriend María Gabriela, 24, Fernando Carrillo He declared that his withdrawal from the artistic medium is a fact.

The Venezuelan, who claims to be 50 years old (his biographies on the internet indicate that he is 54), will be the CEO of the international company Fight To Fame, founded in Singapore by the Hong Kong-born magnate Dr. Morgan Shi, the issuing house of the growing FF Token cryptocurrency.

“This Fight To Fame invitation for Latin America and Mexico comes from its founder, Dr. Morgan Shi, the most prominent Chinese billionaire living in Los Angeles.Said Carrillo, who for now has that priority.

“It comes through my former Los Angeles fitness trainer, Flex Moore, who is today president of a production company. Life has me very protected. God has spoiled me“

The also singer will be full-time dedicated to organizing the continental launch of the cryptocurrency in all the countries that he will be in charge of from May 1.

“My role as CEO will be the dissemination and supervision of the different markets. Spread, publicize cryptocurrency“, he pointed. “Right now I’m being trained by Morgan Shi, who is a big film producer in Asia“

Carrillo makes this decision after his last job in the play El Último Día de Mi Vida, after facing controversies in his personal and professional life.

“I am in the best moment of my life, I feel fulfilled in many aspects. Now love came to me and I am, for the first time, really in love“

He declared that the 50 fell “wonderfully”.

“They made me restructure and rethink many things in life and now I dream of starting a family and having a couple of children under the same roof,” added the actor, who already has a descendant.

“Is it a definitive goodbye (of acting)? Well, look, never say this water I will not drink, but for now my priorities are others. I want to be in Tulum where I have programmed my life. ”

.