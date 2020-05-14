Your browser does not support iframes.

Fernando Carrillo He is known for being one of the most coveted soap operas. After confessing last year that he had spent more than a year in sexual abstinence, the famous surprised his followers with the news of his engagement to his girlfriend Maria Gabriela, who is 30 years younger than him.

For three months, Fernando and María started their love story and since then, they use their social networks to share photos together, making it clear that they are for each other.

It was Carrillo himself who shared with his 589,000 followers on Instagram the exciting moment in which he asked the 24-year-old to marry him.

The protagonist of “María Isabel” took advantage of the Mother’s Day celebration to post the video in which it can be seen that both are enjoying a day on the beautiful beaches of Tulum, in Mexico.

Fernando surprised the girl with a 5 carat ring with a large white diamond embedded, which he buried in the sand as a symbol that love grows on earth.

“I love you my love. As a symbol that love grows in the earth and that it must be watered every day, because if not, it does not grow ”, were the words that the famous man uttered while María Gabriela unearthed the jewel.

“Do you want to be my wife?” Asked the Venezuelan as his fiancée looked at him with tears in his eyes.

Finally, you can see how María Gabriela boasts of the ring with a huge smile on her face, so we know that she agreed to marry the beau.

With great happiness, the 54-year-old actor dedicated a few words to his now fiancé, whom he considers “his first and great love.”

“María Gabriela, my love, you make me feel the most loved, blessed and fortunate man in the world. Your external beauty and that angel face fall short compared to the nobility, tenderness, sweetness and fragility of your beautiful heart, “he said of the girl’s qualities.

“Thank you for agreeing to be my wife and for wanting to be the mother of my children. I love you with loyalty, fidelity and immensity, which I never knew or experienced before, ”he added.

Fernando promised his future wife to love her for eternity and to be together despite the difficult times they may face.

“Thanks for finding me. I promise to take care of you, protect you and love you, in good times but even more so in the difficult moments of life, ”he said.

According to information from a Mexican show program, Fernando and María Gabriela plan to join in marriage next December.

Although they have not decided where, the couple is clear that they want to celebrate their union on a paradise beach in Mexico.

