Fernando Carrillo could lose his life in a spectacular event | INSTAGRAM

Less than 24 hours ago, the recognized Venezuelan actor Fernando Carrillo caused a stir in the networks social, after he shared a series of photographs where he is shown trapped in an overturned all-terrain razer car in the middle of a field, while remaining inside it.

This event alarmed their faithful followers, because in one of the images it seems that he is seen injured after having suffered a traffic incident while driving the aforementioned vehicle.

You may also be interested in: The absence of Galilea Montijo in Hoy worries, Was she infected?

Everything happened through your account Instagram, when the Venezuelan 55 years, made it public knowledge that he had been injured while driving a razer-type car in a field in Costa Rica, and although the event could have been serious, he actually came out of it unharmed.

In fact, in a long text he explained it, so that his followers would not worry about his state of health, he started this message by writing: “Today I lived ONE MIRACLE more. AMEN When I woke up like EVERY DAY, I made a prayer. Remember that 5 minutes on your knees will make you walk steady, the whole day.

Later, he continued with his writing as follows, telling his loyal fans what had happened: “I could have fractured my neck and I could have lost my life. But God still has a great plan for my life, “he wrote. +

This was the trigger for his followers to write him all kinds of messages, among which they stand out of concern and others of joy after knowing that he is in perfect health, and that his incident did not happen to adults.

You may also be interested in: “Low weight”, Lolita Cortés with everything against today’s driver

It was for this particular reason that the famous The actor also told in his publication that his day had started like any other, thanking God for giving him one more day of life and praying to him.

In addition, in his message of gratitude for being alive, Fernando Carrillo mentioned his wife María Gabriel Rodríguez and one of their children, assuring them that everything would be fine and that he would soon be home with them.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It is worth mentioning that, as we already said, many of Carrillo’s followers were concerned about the actor and appreciated that he was still alive, despite the spectacular event, there were even those who said that they could not believe what had happened to him.

So they did not hesitate to write him all kinds of messages of thanks and encouragement, knowing that he is well, in the comment box you can read the following: “God protect you always! We love you Fer ”,“ God’s love for us is infinite Fer, I love you too, my friend. Blessings”.

There were even those who assured that everything happens for some reason and that this incident had to happen, but without anything serious having happened: “I just saw this, a thousand blessings Fer. It is not your time for God to bless you so that you take care of those beautiful little angels and do not abandon that beautiful woman. May God fill you with health and blessings, take good care of yourself, don’t scare us ”, are just some of the comments left by his loyal fans.

You may also be interested: Goodbye Raúl Araiza? Today he replaces an important member

Fortunately, everything is perfect in his life, in addition to that, thanks to the fact, now the actor will be increasingly grateful for being alive and will enjoy everything he does in his day to day life to a greater extent.