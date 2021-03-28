Fernando Carrillo and his ex-partner, in a lawsuit for the custody of their son

Fernando Carrillo and his ex-partner Margiolis ramos They have returned to monopolize the headlines, because they have revived the legal dispute that both have for the legal custody and maintenance of their son, Angel Gabriel, 12 years old. The 55-year-old actor shared a series of posts over the weekend in which he exhibited his son crying inconsolably, allegedly not wanting to return to his mother’s side after a visit to his father in Malibu, California. Before these posts, Ángel Gabriel himself reacted and asked him not to publish more videos like that of him.

© @ ferrcarrilloFernando Carrillo shared several photographs like this with his son on his profile and in the one he created for the child

Carrillo, who starred in successful soap operas such as María Isabel, published this video to show Margiolis’s alleged mistreatment of Ángel Gabriel. In his Instagram profile, Margiolis shared his son’s reaction to said material, showing that he did not agree with its dissemination. “Love you. I hope to see you soon here at your home in Tulum. I love you, ”Carrillo wrote. To which the child replied: “Dad, I don’t know why you put a video of me crying and saying those things, don’t post things as if it were me, and I didn’t give you my permission to record me,” referring to the video that had raised the controversy .

In addition to that, during the weekend Fernando Carrillo created an Instagram account for his son and asked his followers to follow him, as he wanted to promote Ángel Gabriel’s acting career. Regarding the account on Instagram, Carrillo commented the following to his son: “Let me know when you have the account, so I can tell my fans to follow you. And soon you will make a lot of money so that you can buy a house for your mom when you are 18. A beautiful house on Star Island. If you want or where you want it. Okay? Goodbye. Love you”.

© @ angelgabrielcarrillo1 This is the Instagram profile that Fernando Carrillo created for his son

In the child’s profile – created and managed by his father – there are photographs of them in one of their last coexistence together and Fernando assures that there is less time for them to meet again. However, that might not be as soon as the actor expects, as there are some situations that have to be resolved first. Margiolis Ramos herself assured in a first-hand interview (Imagen Televisión) that she has no problem with her son living with his father, but stressed that the actor has not paid the maintenance of his son since November 2017. In addition, he assured that Fernando Carrillo cannot enter the United States without being detained, because he has breached the financial support of the child.

Margiolis explained that her son asked her to visit his father, to which she agreed and told him that he could travel on spring break to see him and thus meet his little brother. However, the actor’s response was negative and he told him that they would look better when he was 18 years old. “My son loves his father very much, I have never spoken badly of his father, but the father has spoken very badly of me,” he said. In addition to that, he shared a video with Ángel Gabriel on his networks, in which the boy denies what the actor said.