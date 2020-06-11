Fernando Beltrán feels the colors of Guadalajara so much that he ventured control of the Xbox by losing to America (3-2). The Chivas were eliminated by the Eagles in the quarterfinals of the virtual tournament.

Beltrán, rojiblanco youth squad, was one more fan and could not hide the pain when he succumbed to Santigo Cáseres, of the azulcrema. The helpless face of the Tapatian jewel was a reflection for the rest of the Chivas fans.

I am Fernando Beltrán when I see you online and you don’t answer me. pic.twitter.com/Q5tnavJpSW – Miguel (@Miguelavmtz) June 10, 2020

But, in addition to the Beltrán drama, the Chivas questioned the result, due to the logistics of the meeting and that it could benefit America. Alberto Ávila, a professional FIFA video game player, pointed out an advantage for Santiago Cáseres, who represented América.

“They were notified of the conditions for that match. Impossible to play on Share Play where the advantage lies with the local and whoever enters on Share Play plays with all the delay [retraso de transmisión] of the world but it was seen that they did not care, and more because the kickoff is being played, “the gamer tweeted.

Alexis Vega, Hiram Mier and Antonio Briseño also responded.

“I don’t understand why Liga MX modified the connection […] clearly Fernando Beltrán did not play 100 [por ciento]Vega published.

“And it was already known that the game was delayed on the screen, they tried it several times before and it did not work, I think that game would have to be repeated, just as there was a presenter,” added Pollo.

A couple of duels have been repeated. One of them, precisely, was from Guadalajara, which traced a result over Morelia. The Monarchs complained about failures and it was then that they returned to play. In the end, they tied.

