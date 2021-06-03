Fernando Beltrán and “Chino” Huerta would stay in Chivas for the Apertura 2021

Despite several rumors about the possible exits of Fernando “el Nene” Beltrán Y César “el Chino” Huerta Chivas del Guadalajara for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, everything seems to indicate that they will stay in the Sacred Herd.

One of the possible destinations of these two players was the Rayos del Necaxa, to pay off the debt that Chivas has with the hydrocalids of previous signings. However, according to information from the journalist Natalia León, the negotiations were stalled and neither “the Nene ”Beltrán neither “El Chino” Huerta will come out this summer.

“The issue of Fer Beltrán and Chino Huerta with @ClubNecaxa cooled. Unless negotiations are resumed in the next few days, TODAY, both are from @Chivas. In the case of Nene, it has been claimed by several, but Chivas does not want to sell it, they know that it is an important asset. “

Beltrán has also been sought after by other teams such as the Tuzos del Pachuca and the Xolos de Tijuana, however, in Guadalajara they seem to have reconsidered and will not let “Nene” go out.

Even Víctor Manuel Vucetich, who considerably reduced Beltrán’s minutes of play, asked that the youth squad not leave Chivas for the 2021 Apertura.

