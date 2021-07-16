Fernando Aristeguieta motivated by his arrival at the Strip

After his regular participation in the America’s Cup 2021 with the Selection of Venezuela, forward Fernando Aristeguieta has had a dream preseason with the Puebla Strip ahead of the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

In a press videoconference, the Venezuelan attacker confessed to feeling motivated to be able to join the cause of the Puebla team, after what was done last season under the tutelage of Juan Reynoso Y Nicolas Larcamón.

Read also: Liga MX: Diego Chávez to nothing of being a new reinforcement of the Diablos del Toluca

“Seeing this team from the outside was exciting to see what they were doing on the pitch, the connection that there was and how well they understood each other, at the first moment there was interest, it was clear that he wanted to come here,” he said.

“Seeing this team from the outside was exciting to see what they were doing on the pitch, the connection that there was and how well they understood each other, at the first moment that there was interest, I made it clear that I wanted to come here.” @Feraristeguieta pic.twitter.com/vguhBdNTid – PressPort (@PressPortmx) July 16, 2021

In addition, forward Fernando Aristeguieta affirmed that he will seek to cover the space left by the attacker Santiago Ormeño and collaborate with a greater number of goals in the Liga MX Apertura 2021 tournament.

“I hope I can score the same number of goals that Ormeño did, it was a very good job, I’ve come to do my best and what depends on me to help the team,” he declared.

Read also: Ajax renews Dusan Tadic due to rumors of his departure