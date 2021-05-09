Fernando Alonso’s praise for Lewis Hamilton unthinkable in 2007 for his historic contribution to Formula 1

When Fernando Alonso Y Lewis hamilton shared a team in 2007, they starred in one of the greatest rivalries in contemporary history of the Formula 1. That year a good mutual word did not come out, but with the passage of time both ended up admiring each other as dyou of the best pilots of all time.

Fourteen years after that, Hamilton is a legend and aims to be the greatest driver of all time, statistics in hand. The paths of Alonso’s career led him to other places, and although both are aware that circumstances could have equaled them much more (Alonso refused to go to Red Bull in 2008, for example), the Asturian has no doubts that his former partner and old enemy is managing to make a mark.

“You have to assess what you are doing. Do you have the best car? Yes. But with the best car you have to perform every weekend, in the rain, in the dry, the weekend in which Red bull is closer and in the one that is further away, and that can only be done if you are at the highest level and I don’t know if everything he’s doing is valued enough“, highlights in an interview in Marca.

In this sense, Alonso explains that the success of Mercedes it is largely due to what its first driver does.

“I give Lewis a lot of credit right now because Mercedes no longer has the dominance of three or four years ago, in which he did win quite easily. Now they are very close sometimes and he does not influence him, he always gives 100%, so you have to congratulate him“he insisted.