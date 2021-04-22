Fernando Alonso’s garage

Fernando Alonso already has his Alpine A110S customized with the number 14 on the front hood and on the back. The livery symbolizes the F1 Alpine A521

April 21, 2021 (12:25 CET)

Alonso with his partner Ocon and Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi with the custom Alpine A110S

Last week in Imola, Fernando Alonso debuted the last car that has “entered his garage”. For the Asturian it has been a start over, not only at the competition level, but also in everyday life.

The relationship with Renault, which began in 2002, He has made a Renault Clio V6 pass through his garage, perhaps the most fun of all that he has had in his long professional career, the RS series, highlighting the Megane.

Fernando also enjoyed a Lamborghini for sheer pleasure of driving, without any professional relationship, but could not resist the “bull”.

In his early days as a McLaren driver, the Mercedes was the standard car, with the CLS models fundamentally, and those that at each moment the German brand promoted by Fernando Alonso had more interest.

After his second stint at the diamond mark, the fans’ dream came to his garage. A Ferrari became the service car to go to and from the hotel to the circuit all over the world and at home he also had a personalized one. As an anecdote, in the last race of the season in 2014 in Abu Dhabi, when he arrived at the parking lot at night to leave the circuit, he said: “something is sure to happen to the car today”. And indeed, the trunk of the FF could not be opened and all the packages it was carrying, which were many, had to be put into the car through the rear seats.

The change to McLaren coincided with the inauguration of the museum and circuit to which he arrived in a brand new Mclaren street. After leaving F1, the Toyota It became his tool to get around and also as the most used car in Asturias.

Since 2016 the Fernando Alonso Foundation uses the Renault zoe, the most popular of the Renault Group electric for its service.

Jesús Presa from Renault delivers a ZOE to the Fernando Alonso Foundation, collected by Luis García Abad

Now on his return to the Renault Group, he has begun to savor the excellence of the new Alpine A110S of almost 300cv and that so special character that it has.

Without a doubt, in Imola, the best team image identified with street production was Alpine. The two identical decorated cars, only differentiated by the number -14 for Fernando Alonso and 31 for Esteban Ocon-, stood out from the rest in the parking lot of the Dino and Enzo Ferrari circuit.

It is the first time that Fernando Alonso in his 18 seasons as an official F1 driver has a street car that identifies with the one he drives on the track. Neither Renault in its early days, McLaren or Ferrari, had the idea of ​​reflecting the competition in a street car used by their drivers.

Alpine A110S used by Fernando Alonso on European circuits

When Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon go to Portimao next week – the GP will be held from April 30 to May 2 – they will be easily identifiable, much more than any other driver and that is, I think I remember, that it must be the first time that It has been done. This car will only be used by Alpine drivers in Europe for their trips between the hotel and the track.

Obviously, the cars will be transported by truck to each race. Outside of Europe, as happened in Bahrain, Renault drivers will use Group models, such as the Koleos that the Asturian was wearing in Sakhir.