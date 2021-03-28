Fernando Alonso’s competitive animal comes to the fore: "Tomorrow we pass them at the exit"

Fernando Alonso it has always shown a competitiveness beyond any doubt. He admits it himself: if he can get from one end of the room to another first, he will. If he can train more, race more disciplines than anyone else, or get more out of his teammates than anyone else, he will.

On his return to the Formula 1 two and a half years later it has not taken more than two days to show that it is still a competitive animal like few others. He dropped it on the radio in a conversation with his engineer, Karel Loos. As soon as he crossed the finish line after making his good lap that left him ninth, the Spaniard admitted that possibly that is the maximum they could reach. The Alpine A521 It is one step behind its rivals, and although it is a good car, it does not reach the benefits of the McLaren or the Ferraris.

That does not matter much to Alonso, because he knows that where the car does not arrive, he tries to arrive. “How far are those ahead?” He asks. “Sainz is three hundredths away and Norris has done 29.9”, Loos replied. Alonso’s reply could not be more challenging: “Tomorrow we will overtake them at the start.”

The starts are one of Alonso’s great strengths. From his time at Renault, he has shown that it is in the first few meters where he can achieve an advantage that others do not reach, either because of his reflexes or because he has a reaction time that allows him to maximize those moments that go from when the traffic lights go out. until it starts.

This Sunday, however, will have an extra challenge– Since the 2018 Abu Dhabi GP, his last F1 race so far, he has not taken a stationary start. “In the WEC and Indy they are launched starts,” he recalled after qualifying. Starting ninth, in addition, you will have to watch those who come behind, especially Sergio perez with the Red bull, what part eleventh.