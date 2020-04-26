Sebastian Vettel currently charges 35 millions euros, the same salary that he achieved Fernando Alonso when it renewed with Ferrari in 2011. This movement once enabled the Asturian to overcome the 25 million who came to perceive Michael Schumacher.

Now, Vettel He has the possibility of extending his contract with the Italian team for another year, something that he has rejected, since he does not want to reduce his salary until 18 million euros, a figure that would be similar to what the Asturian driver should accept if he wanted to return to Ferrari.

Sabastian Vettel has been overtaken this season by Leclerc and Ferrari has offered him the same salary as he wants to equate both. If this reduction is accepted, the German pilot’s salary would be slightly lower than what he had in Red bull, team where he got to collect 22 million of euros after being proclaimed world champion four times in a row.

The cache of Fernando Alonso

Despite this, in April 2019, Forbes placed Vettel as the fourth highest paid driver in Formula 1 history. The German pocketed 318 million in thirteen seasons. Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, entered 407 at seventeen. It should be noted that the Spanish, despite the fact that the results did not accompany him during his last stage in McLarencharged 38 million annual; that is, more than Vettel in Ferrari. They surpassed both pilots in said classification Michael Schumacher with 413 and Lewis Hamilton with 435.

It should also be noted that Vettel He has not justified his salary at Ferrari. The Italian team still does not win the world championshipOr, something that has resisted him since 2007, and the German has only managed to be twice runner-up in five seasons. Fernando Alonso, in the same period, was three times runner-up. The Asturian was also never surpassed by a teammate, something that currently complicates Ferrari offering Vettel a salary higher than the 18 million euros that Leclerc receives.