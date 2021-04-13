Fernando Alonso won in Imola in …

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) will be present this weekend at the Italian circuit of Imola to contest the second GP of the 2021 season, that of Emilia Romagna

April 12, 2021 (16:10 CET)

Fernando Alonso knows the Italian circuit of Imola well where he has raced in F1 on 5 occasions. The first was in the year of his F1 debut in 2001 and he did it with the Minardi team, although he had no luck: he started on the grid from 18th position and left in the race.

From 2004 to 2006 he raced at the Imola circuit with the Renault team, with which he achieved a victory in 2005 – he was second on the grid – the year in which he won his first F1 world title, and he remembers it this way: “I have good memories of this circuit, especially of 2005, when I won the race and later I got the world championship.”

Fernando Alonso likes the Imola track: “I like the Imola circuit and I’m delighted that F1 returned to it last year.” In 2020, due to the global pandemic, F1 had to celebrate three Grands Prix in Italy, and one of them was in Imola, thus returning to the calendar since 2006, the year in which Michael Schumacher won.

Alonso remembers how interesting was last year’s race in Imola, in which Lewis Hamilton was victorious, with his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas second and Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) third: “Last year’s race was very exciting and I think some of the changes that the track has received since I raced there ten years ago, they have improved the competition ”.

The main change that was made to the Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit was the suppression of the curve called Bassa Variant, before the finish line and after the so-called Rivazza. The length of the track has also changed: in 2006 it measured 4,959 km and now it is 4,909 km.

One of the differences between the 2020 Emilia Romagna GP and the 2021 GP is the time when it will be held. Last year was the 13th round of the season and was played on November 1. However, this year F1 arrives in Europe for its second appointment – the first was in Bahrain – when lately it did so after four appointments on other continents. This is how Fernando Alonso points out: “It’s different to be racing in Europe so early this season, we usually get here a little later, when we get closer to summer.”

Fernando Alonso has his score at zero after the dispute of the first Grand Prix of 2021, that of Bahrain, in which he had to abandon due to a brake problem in his Alpine.