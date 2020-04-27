Fernando Alonso’s strong personality and his level of demand made many breathe easy when he left the Italian team. Unhappy after Marco Mattiacci replaced Stefano Domenicali, Fernando Alonso abandonment Ferrari when he still had one year left on his contract. In Maranello, for their part, they signed instead Sebastian Vettel, a four-time world champion who was called to improve the results of Spanish.

After five seasons at Ferrari, Vettel has not won a World Cup, something that has resisted Ferrari since 2007. The German has twice been runner-up and has garnered a third, fourth and fifth place. The latter has been surpassed by his teammate, Charles Leclerc, something that never happened to Fernando Alonso. Powerless, Vettel He has disobeyed team orders and, in the Asturian line, has declared: “Ferrari needs to work better, no more“

“Vettel is good, but he is not Alonso“An anonymous Ferrari employee stated in 2018.” Alonso has denied himself opportunities for success, but it is no less true that Ferrari has denied itself two world championships by allowing Alonso to open the door“Added in MotorsportWeek.

Although Vettel has managed two runners-up with Ferrari in five seasons, Fernando Alonso garnered three. The Spaniard was also fourth in his second year and sixth the last. Worse luck ran into McLaren, where in his best season he was tenth, becoming seventeenth in 2015. It is evident that, as said anonymous employee of Ferrari, Alonso Opportunities for success have been denied.

Possible departure of Vettel from Ferrari

Is now Vettel the one who could make the same mistake since he has rejected the offer of renewal that Ferrari has presented to him. To explain his situation in the Italian team, Helmut Marko, advisor to Red bull, commented: “Sebastian Vettel is a very intelligent, sensitive and affectionate man. He is not a tough guy like Michael Schumacher or Fernando Alonso, who have always been able to get their best performance. Sebastian is a pilot who has to feel unconditional support, he needs heat. I had this at Red Bull and probably not at Ferrari. It would have to have a different environment, that is, change the equipment“