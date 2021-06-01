Fernando Alonso will run for the fourth round …

Fernando Alonso has raced three times at the Baku circuit. His best result was seventh position in 2018

This weekend Fernando Alonso (Alpine) will race for the fourth time in Baku

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) will race for the fourth time on the Baku street circuit. On all three occasions he did it with the Mclaren team. In 2016, in the so-called European GP, ​​he had to leave due to gearbox problems. In 2017, called the Azerbaijan GP, ​​despite starting 19th, he managed to score points by qualifying 9th. In 2018 he started 12th and qualified 7th, his best result at this circuit.

This is what Alonso says about the Baku circuit: “I always like to race here. It is a good circuit with complicated corners, and in which you can overtake”.

Alonso is grateful that he can overtake, not as happened in the last two Spanish and Monaco GPs: “After two races in a row in which overtaking was very difficult, it is good to get to a race where it is much easier to do so. In the last two races I played here, I qualified outside the top ten but managed to score. That shows that anything can happen on what is normally a difficult-to-predict weekend.

“The circuit has a mix of zones where the priority is high speed with an intermediate sector in which it depends more on having low downforce and mechanical grip. It is a challenging weekend for both the car and the driver, so finding a good balance in the settings will be very important ”.

In the past Monaco GP, Alonso qualified 13th after starting from 17th on the grid. “We came to the weekend expecting more, but we couldn’t get it right. Starting position was the key, but unfortunately we didn’t do well in qualifying, so the race was extremely difficult. We had a lot of information to analyze and see what areas we could improve before arriving in Baku. Despite the result, I had fun running through the streets of Monaco again ”.

This is what Fernando Alonso comments on how the season has gone so far, he is 13th in the drivers’ world classification with 5 points, those obtained in the Emilia Romagna GP (1 point from 10th position) and in Portugal (4 8th points). “I feel more and more confident in each race. I think it shows in the riders that we get to new teams, we need a little more time, and the same thing happens to me. It is a process and we are always learning and trying to see how to improve the car. But we know that 2022 will be an important year and this is one of preparation for the next. The car went well in the Portimao and Barcelona races, so we are sure that we will be able to build on these performances and lessons learned to score more points and fight with the nearby teams in the World Championship ”.