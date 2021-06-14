Fernando Alonso will race “home”

This weekend Fernando Alonso will race at the home of his team, Alpine. He will visit the Paul Ricard circuit for the second time as an F1 driver, he has not done so since 2018

June 14, 2021 (17:10 CET)

Fernando Alonso achieved victory in the 2005 French GP

There are eight times that Fernando Alonso has contested the F1 French Grand Prix, but only once did he do so at the Paul Ricard circuit (2018), where the seventh round of the 2021 World Championship will be held this weekend. The others 7 times, Alonso played the French GP at the Magny-Cours circuit. His best result in the French GP has been the victory achieved in 2005 with Renault and also 2 pole positions -2004 and 2005.

Fernando Alonso has only raced once at the Paul Ricard circuit, it was in 2018 with the McLaren team, and he did not have a good result: on the grid he was 16th and then in the race he also qualified in that position, after leaving due to a problem with suspension. This weekend will therefore be the second time I have raced at Paul Ricard. “I always like to race in France,” admits Alonso. “I have achieved good results in F1 and other categories here, but the Paul Ricard circuit is a track that I do not know very well, as I have only raced once. The track has been resurfaced and they have made some small adjustments that we will check this weekend. The circuit has some high speed zones and Turn 10 will be fun with the current cars. There are several escape zones on the circuit which means that mistakes will not have so many consequences, as the walls are far apart, something very different from Monaco and Baku ”.

This year Alonso returns to Paul Ricard, he does it hand in hand with Alpine, so he will race at his team’s home. Morale is high after the sixth position achieved in the last GP of Azerbaijan. In the second starting grid that was formed after the accident that Verstappen suffered shortly before the end after a wheel burst, Alonso was in 10th position. The drivers could only do 2 laps to finish the race. “It was a lot of fun and I have watched those last two laps from the onboard camera several times. We were very lucky to be able to re-form the starting grid after the red flag and that the start was stopped, we were given the opportunity and we took advantage of it. Our tire choice for those last two laps was smart and we had grip, which allowed us to overtake into the first corner. It’s not normal to overtake at Turn 5, but we did. Looking back at Sunday, our pace in the race was not good, and we have to know why. Baku’s points were good, and the team deserves it ”.

In 2018 it was the last that Alonso raced at the Le Castellet circuit

Alonso has good memories of the French Grand Prix. “The 2005 win at Magny-Cours was very good for several reasons. We led the race from the start, and I also made the pitstop, starting again in the lead. It was my fifth victory and the sixth for Renault of the season and that moment was key to later winning both championships that year. It was also something special to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice, and I don’t want to forget those moments. I hope that we can also have good memories this weekend at Paul Ricard ”.