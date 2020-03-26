Fernando Alonso will have to wait until August to compete for his great goal of the year, the Indianapolis 500 Miles. The race, which was scheduled for May 24, has had to be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

“I am writing to you this afternoon to inform you that The 104th Indianapolis 500 Mile Race has been rescheduled for Sunday, August 23 due to the pandemic of the Covid-19 ″, affirmed this Thursday J. Douglas Boles, president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The statement continued indicating the reason for the postponement: «The health and safety of the participants and spectators of our event is our main priority., and we believe that given the current situation, postponing the event is the responsible decision, “read the official statement.

The decision not only affects the Indy 500, but also other similar sporting events: «The new schedule will include many of the on-track activities that make the run up to the Indy 500 so special: Quick Friday, qualifying, the Carbohydrate Pit Stop Day Competition and Freedom 100 Indy Lights Race will take place, beginning with the first day of practice for the NTT Indy Car Series on Wednesday, August 12. “

Indianapolis 500 Miles are the great objective of Fernando Alonso, who is passing the state of alarm in Asturias, trying not to lose physical fitness by exercising at home.