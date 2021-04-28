Fernando Alonso will discover Portimao in …

Fernando Alonso will contest his third GP this weekend with the Alpine team. He has never raced in Portimao before, he only did a few tests

April 27, 2021 (8:35 PM CET)

Fernando Alonso during the Imola race

While the vast majority of the drivers have raced at the Portimao circuit, since they participated last year in the Portuguese GP race, Fernando Alonso will discover the track during a Grand Prix weekend. “I have only played a few tests here and it was in wet conditions,” says Fernando Alonso about the Portuguese track, where this weekend he will contest his third Grand Prix with the Alpine team. “I will have to learn the corners well, but I like these challenges.”

Alonso continues to comment on what this weekend means for him: “This weekend in Portimao will be a totally different challenge from Bahrain and Imola. The circuit is a lot of fun to drive and I think with these modern Formula 1 it will be very exciting, especially because of the big changes in altitude.

Fernando Alonso was able to release his marker after the last Imola race. The sanction that Kimi Raikkonen suffered, allowed Alonso to climb one position in the standings: from eleventh he went to tenth, and thus scored his first point. “I want to score more points this weekend,” Alonso ends up saying.

