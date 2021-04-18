Fernando Alonso was left out of …

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) did not get to score points in the Emilia Romagna GP, and that he got to be located in the top 10. He finally ranked eleventh

April 18, 2021 (18:40 CET)

Fernando Alonso took exit 15 and finished 11

Alonso was in 15th position on the starting grid, and just before the race was stopped due to the accident between Bottas and Russell, he was 12th. He got to be in the points (10th), but finally crossed the finish line eleventh, just 8 tenths behind his Alpine teammate, Esteban Ocon.

This is how Fernando Alonso sums up his career: “Close to the points, but happy with how the race was… it is the first race I have done, so experiences and sensations remain in my pocket. Every lap that I do I feel a little more comfortable with everything and I am learning things at the pace that you are running. It was important to finish, and especially with these difficult conditions at the beginning and in the middle of the race. I think today has been worth two or three in terms of sensations and experiences, so I’m happy ”.

Alonso highlights how little the cars have been able to test this year before starting the season: “I’ll take a bit of everything, the difficulty at the beginning, of interpreting the track conditions. There have been no training sessions, people have to understand that when you go to play a tennis match at Roland Garros or Wimbledon, you do a little training on those surfaces, you adapt … In Formula 1 we have had three days in Bahrain, one day and a half for each driver, and you get into the world championship. Or prepare an Olympics without any training. That is what we do, so imagine all the things that we have learned, or that I have assimilated in the first laps: the safety car, the red flag … many things have happened today and it is the only way to train them, already in race. I stay with that and find myself more comfortable with the car, I was not as comfortable on lap 1 as on 63, and that happens to me every day, when it starts or when it ends I have other much better sensations and today was a day from those”.

In two weeks the Portuguese GP will be held and then the Spanish one: “Now we have a racing binge in the coming weeks and they will come in handy to continue improving and to continue adapting as best as possible and see if we also start to score the first points. ”.