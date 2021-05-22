Fernando Alonso was left out of Q2

It is the first time this season that Fernando Alonso (Alpine) does not contest Q2. Finally he qualified in 17th position.

May 22, 2021 (4:55 PM CET)

Fernando Alonso is not having his best weekend

Fernando Alonso has suffered throughout the weekend in Monaco, and this was expressed by getting off his Alpine A521 after the dispute in Q1. “Regular, not being higher up in Monaco is not ideal for the race. It has been a difficult weekend. From the first session we did not seem too fast, so you could foresee that we were going to suffer from the first change, and that’s how it has gone ”.

On the race, Alonso comments: “We have a tough race ahead for sure, but I’m happy to be here again and experience Monaco again. We were expecting much more from here without a doubt, we had good feelings both in Portugal and in Barcelona of the growth of the car and of the performance, so we expected in Monaco to be higher. But since FP1 we haven’t found a good path and we haven’t been able to fix it too much either. It’s time to suffer this weekend and soon think about the next”.