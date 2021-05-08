Fernando Alonso tenth in qualifying

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) entered the top ten in qualifying, which will allow him to occupy the fifth row of the Spanish GP tomorrow.

May 8, 2021 (4:55 PM CET)

Fernando Alonso will start from tenth position on the grid

It is the second time this season, of the four qualifications disputed so far, that Fernando Alonso manages to enter Q3, the one reserved for the ten fastest drivers in Q2. “I am very happy to be back in Q3, in the top 10, and it was a time without many incidents. A little traffic on all laps, on the exit lap, where we all try to go slow, but well executed, so looking forward to tomorrow to see if we can get a point.

On what he expects from the race, Alonso comments: “Yesterday in the long run we had a good pace, but the race is always different and we have to see which strategy is the best. We went out on the dirty side. One of the best ‘starters’ which is Stroll, he will start 11th on the clean side and with a new tire for sure… There will be a bit of action at the first corner on the first lap. We will try to consolidate those points positions and finish again in the race in the top 10”.

The start of the race will be key. “Here, once lap 2 or 3 is over, you will have some hope around the stops, to go back some position, but apart from that I think that overtaking on the track will be very few. You have to start well and do a first lap as aggressive as possible “.