Fernando Alonso Silverstone brings back very good memories

Fernando Alonso says he hopes to be competitive this weekend at the British GP at Silverstone. Spaniards will enjoy one of the tracks they like the most on the calendar. Alonso expects a weekend as tight as those in Austria and hopes to be competitive.

“I felt the car was going well all three days, so we must continue this trend at Silverstone. It will be a different race at Silverstone and I suspect that the gaps in the grid will be as tight as in Austria because of the nature of the lap. The car went well in France and in the two races in Austria, so I am confident that we can be competitive here this weekend, ”he says in the Alpine Fernando team note prior to the British GP.

Silverstone is one of those circuits where he has great memories, especially his 2006 win with Renault. The Spaniard highlights how much he enjoys the second sector and anticipates that one of the keys for the weekend will be tire management.

“It’s a fantastic circuit and it always gives us spectacular racing drivers a chance. I’ve had memorable results there, my 2006 win with Renault is one of my best memories. There is a good mix of medium and high speed corners and of course the weather can vary so it should be an interesting weekend. It’s good to go to the other team home Grand Prix and that it’s so close to Enstone. I will visit the factory before the race ”, he adds.

“I enjoy most of the circuit, but if I had to highlight one part it would be the high-speed middle sector, from Copse to Maggotts and Becketts. Going through this sector at such speed with the high levels of grip of a Formula 1 car is exciting as a driver ”, he emphasizes.

“It’s a pretty tough circuit on the tires for the fast corners, so that will be something that we are going to have to manage throughout the weekend. It will also be great to see the fans in the stands, as there is a very special atmosphere ”, concludes the Spaniard.