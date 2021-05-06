Fernando Alonso returns home

Since 2018 Fernando Alonso has not played the F1 Spanish GP. This weekend he returns from the hand of the Alpine team

May 5, 2021 (15:50 CET)

Fernando Alonso during the Portugal race. This weekend he runs at the Circuit

“I am excited to be racing in Spain again. It is always a special race in your home country and I have good memories here in Barcelona ”. With these words Fernando Alonso returns to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya where he has won twice –in 2006 with Renault and in 2013 with Ferrari- and has achieved a pole position (2006).

And Alonso continues to comment on the Circuit. “It is a circuit that all the drivers know well, since normally we also do our pre-season tests here, as well as contest the Grand Prix. It is a challenging circuit with many high-speed corners ”.

Fernando Alonso comes from contesting the Portuguese GP in which he achieved eighth position and 4 points. “The race comes just after the one in Portugal, so it’s good to keep that momentum. It is traditionally a circuit where it is quite difficult to overtake, so qualifying will be very important. We will see where we are during the weekend and hopefully it will be a positive weekend scoring some more points ”.

Currently Fernando Alonso has 5 points, 1 for the 10th position in the Italian GP and 4 for the 8th in Portugal. In the drivers’ world standings he is 12th tied with Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).