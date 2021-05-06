Fernando Alonso returns home

Motors

Since 2018 Fernando Alonso has not played the F1 Spanish GP. This weekend he returns from the hand of the Alpine team

May 5, 2021 (15:50 CET)

Fernando Alonso during the Portugal race. This weekend he runs at the Circuit

“I am excited to be racing in Spain again. It is always a special race in your home country and I have good memories here in Barcelona ”. With these words Fernando Alonso returns to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya where he has won twice –in 2006 with Renault and in 2013 with Ferrari- and has achieved a pole position (2006).

And Alonso continues to comment on the Circuit. “It is a circuit that all the drivers know well, since normally we also do our pre-season tests here, as well as contest the Grand Prix. It is a challenging circuit with many high-speed corners ”.

Fernando Alonso comes from contesting the Portuguese GP in which he achieved eighth position and 4 points. “The race comes just after the one in Portugal, so it’s good to keep that momentum. It is traditionally a circuit where it is quite difficult to overtake, so qualifying will be very important. We will see where we are during the weekend and hopefully it will be a positive weekend scoring some more points ”.

Currently Fernando Alonso has 5 points, 1 for the 10th position in the Italian GP and 4 for the 8th in Portugal. In the drivers’ world standings he is 12th tied with Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).