The Spanish pilot launches a survey to his fans and asks them about four categories

The fans are clear: they want Fernando to return to F1

Fernando Alonso has launched a curious survey this morning to find out perhaps the next competition in which his fans want him to run. The options are Endurance World Championship, Dakar, Formula 1 and IndyCar and as expected, the Great Circus wins by a landslide.

The Spanish pilot has been most active on social networks during the stoppage of races for coronavirus. Alonso, in addition to organizing talks on Instagram with various personalities, has wanted to consult his fans about his future and launched a curious survey this morning.

Fernando shares the survey with the phrase “Imagine” and establishes four options: World of Resistance, Dakar, Formula 1 and IndyCar. After only half an hour from its publication, the question exceeds 18,000 responses and more than 80% clearly opted for the Great Circus, with IndyCar as the second option with 7%, the Dakar with 5% and the WEC with a scant 3%.

We are clear that in the daily message tray of Alonso the question of when he will return to F1 is repeated a lot and that is what most of his fans want most a year after he left the category.

The Spanish poses this survey days after assuring that he has already renewed his energies after taking the step back that he assured that he needed to take at the end of 2018.

“When I left Formula 1 in 2018 I needed that step back, because I had been traveling non-stop for 18 years, with the pressure and stress of always doing it to the fullest, and also with the implication of being a pilot all year,” he said last week. the Asturian.

“These two years, with Le Mans, WEC, Dakar … and also 2020, which is being the same for everyone, have served me very well to get air. I have renewed energy, it is as if I was 23 years old again, and this It is very encouraging for the coming years, “he added in what many see as a declaration of intent.

