Senna and Sainz Sr., the great idols of Spanish

He also talks about the laps he is most proud of

A lifetime of competition gives for many experiences and to know how to distinguish between good and evil. Fernando Alonso is clear on this and that is why he does not hesitate for a second when asked about the best teammate he has had throughout his career: the first name that comes to mind is that of Giancarlo Fisichella.

Fisichella and Fernando shared the winning team at Renault in 2005 and 2006, the two years of Alonso’s titles and the Asturian has great affection for that time and also for his partner. The Oviedo acknowledges that the superiority that Renault gave them facilitated the situation, but he does not forget Jenson Button, Jarno Trulli and their Toyota colleagues.

“The best teammate? I think the one I’ve had the best time with is Fisichella. I won the championship with Renault and the atmosphere was fantastic. He is a great guy, I love Italy and we were very good those seasons, it is true that winning championships is all easier “, Alonso highlights on Instagram, according to Marca.

“Button at McLaren, Jarno Trulli … also Toyota’s teammates, with whom you share a lot, console, travel, all meals … “, he mentions.

With the anniversary of Senna’s death still recent, Fernando believes that the Brazilian was his true inspiration during his childhood. “I used to follow Senna. In Spain at that time you didn’t see the races on TV, but I don’t know why Senna was always in my life. Maybe because of my father because he admired Senna and maybe because my kart was his colors, “says Alonso.

However, Alonso admits that he did not grow up with Senna as the only idol, since he also began to develop admiration for Carlos Sainz father, although he did not belong to the world of circuits.

“When I was more conscious, my idol was Carlos Sainz father, which was a contradiction because I didn’t want to drive in rallies, “he recalls.

Alonso closed his career in Formula 1 with 22 Pole Positions and 23 fast laps but … what was the best for him?

“I would need time to think about it, maybe in urban circuits like Monaco or Singapore, the Pole in 2010. The one with Sebring with the track record at night … There are always laps that you are proud of because everything turns out perfect and that is the best feeling: driving at maximum or above maximum. It is a satisfaction difficult to explain, “he acknowledges to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.