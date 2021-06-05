Fernando Alonso ninth in qualifying

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) qualified in ninth position after a positive weekend, according to himself.

June 5, 2021 (16:15 CET)

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) qualified in ninth position in Baku

Fernando Alonso was 15th in the first part of qualifying, Q1, but then in Q2 he was 10th, which allowed him to enter Q3. Finally he qualified ninth, and in that position he will be able to start the race tomorrow.

“The weekend has gone quite well”, Fernando Alonso commented as he got out of his Alpine A521. On Friday he qualified 9th in FP1 and 6th in FP2. Today Saturday he was 7th in FP3 and has qualified 9th. “I think that in the clock we had a rhythm to be among the top seven or eight Also, but every time we have put a new set of tires there has been a red flag, and all the times that we have been putting in the clock have been with old tires, just to pass the 15, just to pass the 10. Then another tire used at the beginning of Q3 to make ninth, but I think there is a bit more potential, maybe seventh or eighth was possible today. It was a difficult time to catch the rhythm, every two by three a red flag that cuts your progression and that “feeling” with the car ”.

Alonso’s partner, Esteban OconHe was left out of the dispute in Q3 –he was 12th-, and could not help him with slip-ups, as other pilots did. “You never know. We talked about it at the beginning of the week if we were going to do a slipstream, but he was not for the work, he said that it misled him a bit in the preparation, so we each went on our own. Glad to finally have been ahead of him in a chrono. Lately in FP1, FP2 and FP3 I used to be in front of him, but then the clock came and I was a bit lacking, today at least I was able to get him out ”.

Alonso complained about the red flags and the rule that allows cars to be fixed. “A bittersweet taste, because there have been four red flags. Now we all have the car in the closed park until tomorrow at 12 o’clock and those people put it in the garage, change the whole car and tomorrow it leaves in the same position as it was. We already know that the rule is like this and one day we crash and we like to take advantage of it, change everything and go out on Sunday, but it is a bit strange that you destroy the car, you can change it while there without any penalty. A shame ”.

Alonso has had good results at this circuit and tomorrow he will start from a good position. “It was a better start than in other years, but here you can get ahead, not like in Monaco. Here the straight offers you that possibility, so you have to have a good pace, you have to take care of the tires and tomorrow we will see … if people continue to drive one hundred and twenty percent above their possibilities, there will be a lot of safety cars. If people calm down a bit we will have a normal race ”.