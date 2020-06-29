Fernando Alonso participated in the series ‘Memories of Selection’ organized by the RFEF on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the conquest of the World Cup in South Africa

The Federation has organized a serial on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the conquest of the World Cup in South Africa. Fernando Alonso He was the first special guest to recall his ‘Memories of Selection’ in a series of interviews that will take place over the next few weeks in which important figures from our sport will participate, such as Carlos Sainz, Llull, Muguruza…