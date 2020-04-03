The Spanish pilot Fernando Alonso made a donation to the health entities that are fighting day by day against the COVID-19 pandemic in Spain

His donation was 300,000 masks and 4,000 protective equipment for the health units, and he carried it out in his capacity as UNICEF Ambassador.

This was confirmed by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on its social networks:

We want to thank our dear Ambassador @alo_oficial for their contribution to help us continue fighting to protect those who protect us. Thank you for always being with those who need us most! Your solidarity and empathy excite us! pic.twitter.com/GKseJl2ZmF

– UNICEF Spanish Committee (@unicef_es) March 31, 2020

Fernando Alonso has twice been Formula 1 World Champion, two-time champion of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and winner of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship. At the beginning of 2020 he competed in the Dakar Rally of Saudi Arabia, together with his co-pilot Marc Coma, five times winner of the toughest rally in the world but on the wheels of his KTM.

For that debut he was preparing from 2019 in cross country rallies, until he got his first podium at the Ula-Neom. He was the driver of the Toyota Hilux with whom he has been gaining experience in recent months. He is 38 years old and, in addition to a great heart, he has an impressive perseverance that has led him to meet all the challenges that have been put in his way.

