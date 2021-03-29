Fernando Alonso left for a sandwich wrap

It was not one of the Bahrain Grand Prix you will remember at Enstone. The team formerly known as Renault F1 Team released this weekend colors and names without much luck. The abandonment of Fernando Alonso on lap 33 and the collision caused by Sebastian Vettel that delayed Esteban Ocon even more, completed the summary of a Sunday of misery for the French cars.

Own Fernando Alonso mentioned in his statements After the Grand Prix, before the problems with the rear brake on his A521, he had already suffered at some point in the race, failures in his Power Unit that had reduced his performance. Even so, the trigger for the Asturian to end up saying goodbye to the race was none other than a sandwich wrap, which got stuck in the brake duct and caused overheating and the need to return to the pits for obvious safety reasons.

Until then, Fernando had kept a good pace, trying to contain so much Carlos Sainz like Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri or Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin, staying within the points positions despite the great battle that was taking place in the middle zone.

After the first stop, we had a problem that forced us to reduce the performance of the car. After the second stop, (lap 26) a sandwich wrap got stuck in the rear brake ducts, causing high temperatures and damaging the braking system, deciding to withdraw for safety reasons – Marcin budkowski

It is not a strange fact that this type of plastic elements can lead to problems. In 2018, a plastic bag was also loaded with Sergey Sirotkin’s Australian Grand Prix after sneaking into the right rear brake duct of his Williams. Nor is it the first time that something similar has happened to Fernando Alonso, since, in the 2015 Spanish Grand Prix, competing for the McLaren team, the two-time World Champion was also left without braking ability after his own helmet tear-off fell into the air intake of the brakes. A similar reason was the one that caused the abandonment at the 2013 Belgian Grand Prix for Kimi Räikkönen’s Lotus. This was one of the reasons for prohibiting pilots from throwing these items into the pit lane.