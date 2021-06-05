Fernando Alonso in the “top 6”

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) qualified in sixth position in the second free practice session. In FP1 he was ninth

June 4, 2021 (4:55 PM CET)

It is the first time that Fernando Alonso rode on the Baku circuit since his last participation here in 2018. During this first day of practice, he was always among the top ten on the Baku street circuit. In the morning during FP1, Alonso qualified ninth, 1 1/2 seconds behind the rider who set the fastest time, Max Verstappen (Red Bull). Alonso only used the hard and medium Pirelli compounds doing aerodynamic tests on his Alpine A521 and some improvements that the car introduces for this Grand Prix. In the afternoon, wearing the softest Pirelli rubber, he improved his time and qualified sixth, just half a second behind the best, Checo Pérez (Red Bull).

This is what Fernando Alonso said after the first day of testing in Baku: “It has been a positive day for us and I love riding in Baku again. Overall the car went well in FP1 and we didn’t have to make a lot of set-up changes. We have tested the different types of tires to understand the needs of the whole weekend and we have obtained complete information on all of this.

“Overall, I can say that it was a good start to the weekend, but we know that there are still some areas in our performance that we have to unlock.”