Fernando Alonso, impatient for the regulation change

04/01/2021 at 11:42 AM CEST

Fernando Alonso debuted on his return to F1 in a race to forget where he had to leave. Now that the season has started, Fernando has carried out an exhaustive analysis of his return and what he hopes to achieve this year with his Alpine A521. The Asturian already assured just before the World Cup began that this year no miracle was expected since the regulations were identical and the cars practically as well, but pinned all his hopes on the 2022 season, where he believes that it will be worth competing and showing what he can do with his car.

On his return, the Spaniard has not noticed big changes: “F1 has changed little from two years ago. The dominant forces are the same as there are right now. For me, the great attraction is the new regulation, which was scheduled for 2021, but has been postponed to 2022. I have stayed this year with a transitional season, which I am already living from within the team and the good thing is I have not been another year out of F1. “Alonso already assured that he planned to return in 2021 because there would be a change in regulations that finally due to the pandemic has been postponed to 2022: “In short, I returned to the ‘Great Circus’ a year before the rule change, which is the real reason for my return”.

Fernando Alonso wanted to talk about his goals for this season although he assures that “We do not have a set objective, strictly speaking. We want to be as high as possible in every race, We want to fight in Q3 and hopefully we are in the points. “To fight for the world title, the Spaniard is clear that it will not be this season and that we will have to wait until 2022:”Many of us have an eye on 2022. We know that this year is a continuation of 2020. Fighting for the championship and winning races is something that is practically reserved for Mercedes and Red Bull. We already saw that in 2020. So we have to look a little longer in the long term and work thinking about that “, assured Alonso. For now his goal is to concentrate on staying in a good position in the middle of the table:” It is a very interesting year for the middle zone. In a few tenths we are several teams and that implies that we are going to have to fight very hard every weekend to win or lose those positions. “

On the other hand, he has spoken of the aerodynamic restrictions, something of which several drivers have complained: “I do not think it is a particular problem for Alpine. The new regulations and the restrictions on the ground of the cars have reduced the aerodynamic performance of All the teams. Some have worked more on that part of the car and other teams have focused on other parts of the car to compensate for this deficit, “confirmed Alonso.

Despite dropping out in the first race, Alonso spoke about his feelings on returning to the competition: “It was something very special to be back on the starting grid. All the routine so typical of F1 I relived it with emotion. And I also lived those first laps with a lot of adrenaline “recognized the Asturian.” They were nice things to live them again. Very happy with how the weekend was. Emotionally it was very intense. And it will continue to be more intense because it will be the routine that you already knew. Of course, the first day was special “continued Alonso.

Regarding his Alpine, Alonso believes that it is still too early to draw conclusions after just one race on a circuit such as Bahrain: “The order of the cars and the classifications has not always been typical for the rest of the year. I hope it takes two or three more races to know for sure what the strengths and weaknesses of our team are. I think we had to withdraw from the race due to bad luck. So far we have had a very robust car, with zero mechanical problems and that has been able to offer us the opportunity to develop it and get to know it very well. It has been reliable. Aerodynamically it is necessary to improve it. You have to study it well and develop it. In two or three tenths you can become a sixth or seventh position car or become a fourteenth or fifteenth position car. We have the potential to improve and that is what we are going to try “concluded Fernando.

The Asturian is clear that his return has been to be competitive and is sure that after this season of a new adaptation to the great circus and when the rules change in 2022 he will be able to fight again for the top positions on the grid. Alonso saw very attractive incentives that convinced him to return to F1 after overcoming other challenges such as the Dakar or the 24 Hours of LeMans and after that, he was clear that his great challenge was to return to F1 and fight to win again.