Fernando Alonso hopes to make a good …

May 19, 2021 (8:55 PM CET)

Fernando Alonso arrived at the Monte Carlo circuit on an Aprilia motorcycle

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) spoke at the press conference prior to the Monaco Grand Prix. He is optimistic for this race. “I face the weekend with optimism. On this track with its slow corners, the car should go well.”

Monaco is a Grand Prix in which qualifying is very important, since in the race it is very difficult, almost impossible to overtake. “We are optimistic about our chances of getting into Q3 and scoring points for both cars. We have to do our work especially on Saturday. Saturday is decisive here, so you give everything and you don’t miss anything “

About the race, Alonso has commented: “On Sunday at the race you can be a little more cautious. The final practice session I would say is like a qualifying session. “It is a very special weekend and a unique track. The adrenaline level is higher than in any other race, so I am looking forward to getting back in the car and getting started. I am looking forward to experiencing the track with these cars and I hope we have a great time. weekend without problems. “