Fernando Alonso In an interview in La Bicicleta Café with Kiko García, he explained the reasons why his project to create a cycling team did not go ahead, his other passion in the world of sports. A succession of complications that frustrated the birth of a new cycling squad in charge of the Asturian.

«Euskaltel did not succeed and we seek to create a team on their own. It worked correctly and the correct steps were taken but it was a dead end funnel. Creating a team for the UCI World Tour is not easy or cheap, ”says Fernando Alonso in a live performance of La Bicicleta Café with Kiko García, from his home in Switzerland, where he is being confined.

The Asturian rider has confessed the multiple complications that were found to carry out the project of creating a cycling team. «To form a team you need brokers and deadlines that do not always correspond to the time you have. The sponsor wants to know what riders you have and you have to finish the paperwork to create the team and be licensed before June or July as the deadline. But you can’t talk to the riders until August, after the Tour. Therefore you would be doing paperwork and paying the license without having a broker signed and that is difficult to explain to a sponsor, ”says Avilés.

Despite advice from the UCI and the National Federations to join an existing team, Alonso kept his idea of ​​creating a new team, but found himself with impassable walls. “They recommend you join an existing team, but it was not our idea. We wanted something more independent and in the end it was a funnel, there was no way out. You do not have a sponsor because there are no cyclists and there are no cyclists because you cannot sign them before the Tour, and we also exceeded the deadline, so it could not be, “says the Asturian.

«I am in love with bikes»

Despite the fact that his cycling project could not take shape, Alonso continues to enjoy cycling, his other passion and that he has inherited from his father. «I am in love with bikes. My father took me one weekend to go karts and another to ride a bike. I grew up watching Perico and Indurain. It was the one that marked me the most, ”he confesses.

«I fell in love with the road bike but I was fascinated by the time trial, it is a fight against the clock, With the cyclists separated by two minutes, I got hooked on TV. I have a road bike, but two on time and I do the 20-30 kilos in the segment that I have marked when I am in Asturias. It is a modality mentally and physically demanding, requires you to squeeze yourself to the fullest and there is hardly any tactics and it has details of arerodynamics », he explains.

Now that he lives in Switzerland, he has switched to MTB since in his time in Dubai he had to leave the road bike parked because there was little possibility of using it. «When I moved to Lugano I realized that the road bike is not popular. MTB takes more and I do it more. I haven’t tried gravel yet, but it sure will be fun, “says the Asturian.