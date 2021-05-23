Fernando Alonso disappointed and happy

Fernando Alonso was disappointed with how the weekend was in terms of performance, and happy to move forward two positions at the start. He finished 13th.

Fernando Alonso qualified thirteenth in Monaco

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) did not have one of his best weekends, always qualifying among the last positions, with 17th on the grid. He managed to start 16th thanks to the fact that Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) could not start.

This was commented by Alonso at the end of the Monaco race: “Happy with the race, we started 17th and finished 13th. Monaco is difficult, winning two positions in the start with Tsunoda and Russell in turn 3, what could be done was done, so in that sense happy. This weekend has been disappointing in terms of performance ”.

Fernando Alonso also congratulated Carlos Sainz for his second position. “Happy for Sainz on the podium. In Monaco it is difficult to overtake, it is difficult to do anything, and when he finished 4th yesterday he missed that possibility of a podium, but today with Bottas and Leclerc, he knew he was second, because he would see it on the screens, and if something happened to him to Verstappen, victory. It couldn’t be, but it will come in the future ”.

About the next race, the one in Baku, this is what Alonso says: “Let’s see how it goes there, if we return to have more normal performance.”