Fernando Alonso climbs to 10th place in Imola and adds his first point thanks to a late penalty to Raikkonen

Three hours after the Emilia Romagna GP race ended, Fernando Alonso received an unexpected gift: a sanction to Kimi raikkonen. The Finn had finished 8th initially, but the stewards called him to testify for breaching the protocol of the highlight.

The punishment for the veteran Finnish pilot was 30 seconds, for which he lost several positions that allowed him to take a leap forward to Esteban Ocon Y Fernando Alonso, which became 9th and 10th respectively. In this way, the Frenchman adds two points and the Spanish one, the first with Alpine and on his return to Formula 1.

30 “penalty for Kimi 😞 That hurts and it nullifies all the good work we’ve done this weekend. #ImolaGP – Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) April 18, 2021

(NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT)