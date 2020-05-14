Fernando Alonso He had 2021 marked on the calendar as the year in which he had to return to Formula 1. For that season a real revolution was going to take place that was destined to generate greater equality between teams, changes that have had to be postponed until 2022. Despite this , the Asturian pilot knows that his return to the ‘great circus’ will be more complicated with 41 years what with 40, so after the signing of Carlos Sainz by Ferrari, his options to return to Formula 1 go through returning to Renault in 2021.

Given the difficult economic situation caused by the coronavirus, it was difficult for many teams to survive on having to manufacture a completely new car for next season. For this reason, the great Formula 1 revolution has been postponed until 2022. In 2021, the cars will use the 2020 chassis and some parts of evolution will be frozen for 2021. In other words, no major changes are expected for two seasons.

Therefore, everything points to Mercedes will continue to dominate Formula 1 until then and Ferrari and Red bull they will continue to be your main alternatives. At an intermediate point between these three teams and the rest will be located McLaren, fourth in the 2019 team standings. Fifth was Renault, although closely followed by Toro Rosso and Racing Point. If Fernando Alonso returned to the French team, his goal in 2021 would be to fight for the points.

Becoming champion from 2022

The aspirations of the Spanish to fight for higher goals go through 2022. It will be then when the performance budget of the cars will be limited to 175 million euros. In other words, the budget gap for the teams will be reduced. The differences between the cars will also be reduced. The downforce will be less and the cars will be between three and four seconds slower, returning to times similar to those of 2015. All the cars will use certain equal parts, and the race strategy and tire degradation will charge again. importance. All these measures will favor Fernando Alonso if he finally agrees to be Daniel Ricciardo’s replacement in Renault. If he does so in 2021, he will participate in the evolution of the car for 2022, the new date that he has set in the calendar to try again to be champion.