Fernando Alonso appears in Monaco with a spectacular sporty Aprilia motorcycle

Fernando Alonso He is passionate about two wheels, especially (but not exclusively) about bikes. The last example has been left in the run-up to Mónac GPor, by appearing in a very unusual mount on him: a motorcycle.

It is a Aprilia RS660, a machine of about 100CV and at a price of about 12,000 euros that the Italian brand has put on the market as a derivative of the one they use in the World Cup. Superbikes. Alonso has shared the photo on his networks, with an eloquent text: “Arrive in style. Spectacular.”

Alonso’s relationship with motorcycles comes from afar. In addition to her partner having a relationship with Valentino rossi, the Asturian rider has already made his first steps with a similar sports car.

In his years with McLaren, thanks to the partnership with Honda, he was able to ride a RC213V similar to the one he was driving. Marc Márquez at that time, 2016. Alonso got off delighted, and even analyzed together with the MotoGP champion the differences in the line in Motegi compared to a Formula 1.