¿Fernando Alonso Aston Martin in 2021? It is a probable option. As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Spanish pilot and Sebastian Vettel they fight for the position that will leave Lance Stroll next year. With the Renault option still open, another possibility opens up for the Asturian who could return to the Great Circus if there is any interesting proposal.

« An old duel returns: Vettel against Alonso for the seat of Aston Martin ». This information from La Gazzetta dello Sport has generated quite a stir in the Formula 1 world, eagerly awaiting the return of one of the best drivers in history. And it is no longer a simple rumor: Alonso It could go back to the controls of a car if the proposal is juicy.

With the option of Aston martin on the table, Renault’s is still the most appetizing proposal for Fernando Alonso. Four announced in his day that the French team had already made him a formal proposal and the Asturian could be pondering whether to return to the team in which he was two-time world champion. In recent weeks, the French team said it could bet on replacing Ricciardo with a younger driver.

Now, and according to the Italian press, if the Renault option does not end up coming to fruition, Fernando Alonso he could end up at Aston Martin on his return to Formula 1. He will have a tough competitor: a Sebastian Vettel who, after leaving Ferrari, will look for a warranty car to be able to return to the front line.