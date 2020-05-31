Fernando Alonso and Renault they are closer to rejoining their paths. The Asturian driver wants to return to Formula 1, with a free seat in the French team after the announced departure of Daniel Ricciardo. Renault, for its part, does not hide that Spanish “is an option”, in the words of Cyril Abiteboul, head of Renault-F1. Their union can be very good for both parties.

As soon as a wheel was released in Renault after the seat dance that took place in recent weeks, the name of Fernando Alonso it did not take long to sound like main candidate to occupy it. The pilot himself has acknowledged that he meditates his return to Formula 1 and there have been many voices that have been favorable to the return of the Asturian to the French team, with which he was proclaimed world champion up to two times.

“It is an option,” acknowledged Cyril Abiteboul, Renault-F1 boss on the possible return of Fernando Alonso to the French team. An arrival that would take place at a very difficult time for the French company, which recently announced a plan to cut costs. However, the future of Renault in Formula 1 is guaranteed and they see the Asturian as a great candidate for a team eager for a leader that will make Renault one of the most competitive teams on the grid.

At 38 years old, Alonso is aware that he is facing one of his last opportunities to get into a car and would be willing to lower his cache to join a new project at Renault. On the other hand, the French are in no rush to assign the free wheel. “Choosing the pilot is the last piece of the puzzle in the reconstruction, hence the importance of taking our time and doing things well, “said the boss of Renault F1, although Fernando Alonso is better positioned than Bottas or Vettel, the other applicants.