Bernie Ecclestone, a former Formula 1 boss, recently recommended Ferrari the signing of Flavio Briatore, a movement that would bring Fernando Alonso to the Italian team. The Asturian pilot has the firm objective to return in 2021, although it is something quite complicated since he has the doors closed for several teams.

For example, a few weeks ago Helmut Marko, advisor to Red bull, ruled out the signing of Fernando Alonso. “He would be the oldest pilot in the squad“He argued. The options of the Spanish to return to Formula 1 go through returning to Ferrari, where Sebastian Vettel contract ends in 2020.

“I will respect any decision of Ferrari in case they decide to make changes. Last year we had difficult times, but our relationship has not been affected. I think it’s a good thing, since both we are mature enough to separate what happens on the track with what happens off the track“Noted the German pilot a few days ago.

Vettel does not rule out being replaced or renewed, an option that would be unlikely if Flavio Briatore stops at Ferrari. Recently questioned in the Daily Mail by Matia Binotto, Bernie Ecclestone noted: “He is an engineer, that’s not what they need. They need someone to make people understand that what you say is an order, that there is no discussion. ”

The former boss of Formula 1 is clear who he should bet on Ferrari: “He would have gone after Flavio Briatore to lead the team. He would have done everything he has always done at Benetton and Renault: he would have taken the best of the other teams. ”

Briatore, in love with Leclerc and Alonso

If Briatore landed at Ferrari, the options of Fernando Alonso of returning to the Italian team, where he would have as his partner Leclerc, a pilot recently praised by Flavio Briatore: “Leclerc is young, but he has big balls because he is showing it. I believe that If I were in Ferrari, I would have put Leclerc two years ago to replace Raikkonen because with Kimi you are not going anywhere. With him you will never win anything. At that time I would have taken the risk and put Leclerc, he is a very, very strong guy. ”

On the ‘Beyond the grid podcast, Flavio Briatore He took the opportunity to also praise Fernando Alonso: “Wondering who is better, if Schumacher or Alonso, is like asking if Messi or Ronaldo is better. I do not know. Fernando is less emotional than Michael. Michael always pushed and encouraged the team to the maximum; Fernando, on the other hand, is like a rottweiler, he will never give up“