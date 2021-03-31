Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon are already working with the revolutionary tires of 2022

One of the big changes that the 2022 season of Formula 1 in its regulations will be the introduction of the 18 inch tires instead of the traditional 13. The change in tire size will radically change the behavior of the single-seaters and for all drivers it will be key to understand them, since, as in any land vehicle, they are the only point of contact with the asphalt.

Pirelli has agreed with the teams a calendar with 10 workouts spread over 28 days, with four days for each team. Ferrari It has already exhausted almost all of them, since after those in Jerez (where it was rumored that Carlos Sainz could have had an accident, although it was not serious) he was this Tuesday in Bahrain rolling again with these tires.

Now it’s up to Alpine debut with these compounds. Esteban Ocon It will be this Wednesday at the Sakhir track where the first race of the year was held last weekend and Fernando Alonso will do it this Thursday. They will test these wheels again in Barcelona in May and then in Magny-Cours (France) in September, this day with the wet track to test the rain ones.

The objective is not only to obtain data for them, but above all for Pirelli, which understands that the best ‘feedback’ for their development is the one that can be given by the drivers who will have to use them from the next campaign.

The introduction of these tires has already been made in F2, which this season are using them. Formula 1 is also getting performance data for these new wheels in the support category.