Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz, to shine before their public at the Spanish GP

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya hosts the fourth race of the Formula 1 world championship and will have Fernando Alonso as one of its main protagonists. The Asturian returns to the home race, which also has a (limited) audience in the stands and hopes to see a good performance from his idol, who once filled this circuit.

The best national option will be Carlos Sainz. With Alonso 10th, your options will be to reach the points, but Ferrari since the 6th place he hopes to repeat a good result in Montmeló: it is one of the few circuits where he has always scored.

In front, almost always: Lewis hamilton. The Briton has won in the last four races here, and will be behind a Max verstappen wanting to give the bell in the appointment that celebrates 100 GPs with Red Bull. His first victory was here, too.

To add more excitement: threat of rain.