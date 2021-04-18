Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz, forced to come back in Imola

The second round of the 2021 World Cup Formula 1 promises to be fast-paced. The extreme equality seen in qualifying (Hamilton’s pole was the best lead over second since Brazil 2019) promises to carry over into the race.

This will be a small advantage for Carlos Sainz, that part 11th, and especially for Fernando Alonso, 15th. They both had a very bad classification, especially the one from Alpine which was just not fast at all. With the same car, his partner scored four tenths.

The fight for victory between Hamilton, Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen promises to give a show especially in the first laps of the Emilia Romagna GP, on the asphalt of the legendary Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola.

To add more excitement, an hour before departure he began to juggle water.

More tension in a strategic career from the first moments … and it cost Alonso dearly: crashed by going with intermediate tires on the grill. He had to go back to the pits to have his nose replaced and, incidentally, his tires changed.

He was able to return to the grill without problems, despite the scare.