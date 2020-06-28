As I pointed out Juan Pablo Montoya a few months ago the life of Fernando Alonso revolves around the Triple Crown. To achieve it you have to win the Monaco Grand Prix or the Formula 1 World Championship, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Indy500. Thus, Alonso may become the second pilot in history to win the Triple Crown after Graham hill next August 23 in Indianapolis.

The Asturian was proclaimed champion of the Formula 1 World Cup in 2005 and 2006. In 2006, he won the Monaco Grand Prix, a triumph that he would repeat in 2007. Fernando Alonso He has also won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in his last two editions. The Spaniard first ran the Indy500 in 2017, when he had to quit due to a broken engine when he was seventh. In 2019, for his part, he intended to repeat in Indianapolis, although he failed to qualify for the race.

Besides Fernando Alonso, the only active driver who can conquer the Triple Crown is Juan Pablo Montoya. Although the Colombian has not been proclaimed champion of the Formula 1 World Cup, he did win the Monaco Grand Prix in 2003. Also the Indy500 in 2000 and in 2015. A Montoya He only lacks a victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans to get it, something to which he will aspire on September 20. Since it will run earlier in Indianapolis on August 23, Fernando Alonso You will have the option to enter the story before him.

With half the public in the stands

It will be in a special race, since it will have half the public in its stands; that is to say, with about 125,000 spectators. « We are committed to racing the Indy500 on Sunday, August 23 and we will welcome fans to the world’s largest racing arena.« Said the president of IMS. « We will limit attendance to approximately 50%, and we are also finalizing a number of carefully considered additional health and safety measuresDouglas Boles added. We will have to see if this time the team would Arrow McLaren Prepare a better car for Fernando Alonso after last season’s disaster. The start of the race will take place on 6:45 p.m. and it will be broadcast live on Movistar +.