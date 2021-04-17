Fernando Alonso 15th in the qualifi …

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) could not contest Q3 and finally qualified fifteenth. He acknowledged that “the speed was not there”

April 17, 2021 (16:15 CET)

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) qualified fifteenth

This was commented by Fernando Alonso as he got out of his Alpine A521 after qualifying in 15th position.

Alonso acknowledges that he has not noticed the lack of experience after two years of absence from F1: “In the end when you are in the car it is not that you notice whether or not you lack experience with the car or with the team. The car was running well throughout the time and I had no major problems, but of course the speed was not there and it was already difficult for us since Q1”.

Looking ahead to the race, this is Alonso’s opinion: “Now try to analyze, try to improve for the next one. In Bahrain, Saturday went well and we retired on Sunday, let’s see if here we can change the balance a bit and on Sunday we can add a few points. Yesterday in the long run the degradation of the tires was quite good in our case. But if there is a track where it is difficult to overtake we know that Imola will be among them, but you never know, the race is long, we have seen several red flags, several incidents all weekend, so it could be a race a bit of resistance for mechanics, even climbing curbs. So we will have to be there ”.

At the moment, tomorrow there is a forecast of rain at 60% during the race. “It either rains or it doesn’t. We will need a career where things happen, if it is a normal race we know that it will be difficult to get into the points, but we will try everything and we will go for it ”.

A small step forward with improvements to the Alpine A521 this weekend. “I think all the improvements we have made to the car seem to workI’ve been feeling better all weekend. Obviously today I have not done the job well enough to enter Q3, but they are things that will have to be improved. I think the car has taken a step forward, but we are not racing alone. I think we have improved and we are going in the right direction and we have to keep doing it ”.