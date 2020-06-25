Fernando Abril-Martorell, President of Indra, explained that the company will deepen your transformation and will refocus on its strategy to be able to respond to structural changes brought about by the coronavirus, as well as the demand for different solutions from its clients, at the same time that it will act in the short term on its efficiency and competitiveness.

During his speech at the shareholders’ meeting held this Thursday, Abril-Martorell has indicated that Indra was in a very positive dynamic in all aspects (growth, profitability, progressive improvement of the offer or in attraction and retention of talent), as shown by the 2019 results.

“We had set ourselves an ambitious budget for 2020 and we were making good progress towards the goal of being the company we want to be: the European and global technological and digital leader in the fields of Information Technology and Transportation & Defense, and the company that attracts, employs and gives development opportunities to the best digital talent in Spain and Latin America “, he underlined.

However, this inertia has been interrupted “Drastically” by the Covid-19 crisis, whose effects have truncated this positive evolution and introduces elements of great uncertainty about its depth and duration.

The leader stressed that, in the face of the first negative shock and the health crisis, the company has reacted and adapted well. However, he pointed out that the new scenario will promote profound structural changes to Indra’s clients in their business and operational models and in their technological needs.

In this regard, it has affected that this will lead to a demand for different technological solutions with a high speed of transformation and with great pressure for greater efficiency, while highlighting the acceleration of digitization in all sectors.

Abril-Martorell has stressed that, faced with this challenge and in this environment, Indra must deepen its transformation to be able to give an agile and dynamic response to the profound structural changes derived from the new scenario created by the Covid-19 and recover the competitiveness lost by the crisis, which is highly dependent on the ability to grow and leverage the company’s fixed costs.

“It should also be borne in mind that part of the work that we deliver in affected geographies such as Latin America or the Middle East is carried out from Spain. The global slowdown has a direct and multiplying effect on our competitiveness in Spain«, Has detailed.

Thus, he remarked that the impact on the accounts “is already profound” and it is not known how long it will last, so, in addition to preparing for the future and refocus your strategy, decisions must be made to give an “adequate and correct answer in the short term”.

“To guarantee our future, we also have to act in the short term on our efficiency and competitiveness. Only in this way can we be the company we want to be, lead this new time and continue offering high growth potential and value creation in this new scenario ”, has influenced.

Abril-Martorell added that Indra has built a uniquely powerful set of commercial and technological capabilities thanks to a sustained investment and long-term vision, unique strategic, commercial and business perspectives and an extraordinary team of technological and digital talent in a global industry of high dynamism and potential that can generate a lot of value for Spain.

Therefore, he has been convinced that, despite having to face important challenges and make difficult decisions in an environment with high uncertainty, there are many reasons to look to the future with optimism. “Thanks to all that has been done in recent years, Indra is ready to overcome current difficulties, undertake a new transformation and take advantage of the undeniable strengths we have to return to growth and generate quality employment very soon,” she assured.

Indra’s shareholders have approved the annual accounts and the management report of the board of directors on Thursday and have adopted by a large majority all the agreements proposed by it.