Fernandinho renews with Manchester City until 2022

06/29/2021 at 1:46 PM CEST

The Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho has renewed his contract with Manchester City for one more year, as announced by the English club in a statement.

Fernandinho, 36, will stay at City until the summer of 2022, after having reached an agreement with the English team just two days before his current contract ended.It will be Fernandinho’s ninth season in England, a stage in which in addition to having played 350 games, he has won twelve titles, including six Premier League.

“The job is not done yet”Fernandinho said in a statement.

“That is why I have decided to stay here one more year and show that I can help the team achieve the objectives we are seeking. There is still room for improvement to achieve those goals. Obviously for me and my family it is a pleasure to stay in Manchester for another year“added the Brazilian midfielder.